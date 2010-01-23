Jon Gosselin & New Girlfriend Hit Sundance

Leaving cold Pennsylvania – and his eight children behind for the weekend – Jon Gosselin and new girlfriend Morgan Christie arrived at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

Christie, whose family lives in Utah, brought Gosselin in for fun in the snow.

The pair spent the day snowboarding and then finished off their afternoon at the Talent Resources Gift Suite where they picked up some swag and talked shop.

“Morgan was talking to some producers about possibly doing something,” says a source. “And Jon was in a great mood!”

Gosselin was sure to pick up some goodies from the lounge including a one-year movie pass from AMC and picked out Australian Luxe boots for Christie.