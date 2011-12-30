10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Her heart is as big as ham."
– Anne Hathaway, paying tribute to Devil Wears Prada costar Meryl Streep at the Kennedy Center Honors with "She's My Pal," a tune sung by Streep in Ironweed
"I was handed a load of crack. Barry was very frightened – that kind of messed everything up a bit, really."
– Sinead O'Connor, on the wedding-day drug run that lead to the demise of her 18-day marriage to drug counselor Barry Herridge, to Britain's Sun tabloid
"Friends say I look like Fez from That '70s Show."
– Bachelor Ben Flajnik, on the 11-year-old hairstyle he says no woman could convince him to cut, to PEOPLE
"Jetlag+Vodka=blackout. Jail+guilt+press=lesson learned. Sauli+Adam+hangover burgers= laughing bout it."
– Adam Lambert, summing up his alcohol-fueled altercation with boyfriend Sauli Koskinen, on Twitter
"To me, it's motivation."
– New Jersey Nets NBA star Kris Humphries, on getting booed on the court, to The Record
"Happy holidays from the three of us!"
– Hilary Duff, Tweeting a photo of her decked-out baby bump
"There's a reason John Wayne walked the way he did!"
– War Horse star Jeremy Irvine, on the joys of learning to ride for his movie debut, to PEOPLE
"I told her if she wants to keep the ring and the Bentley, then maybe I can keep the puppy."
– Hugh Hefner, whose only request of former fiancée Crystal Harris is their Cavalier King Charles spaniel Charlie, to PEOPLE
"I wanted to be Miss America one day."
– Half Their Size winner and Miss South Carolina Bree Boyce, on her motivation to lose over 100 lbs., to PEOPLE
"Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey."
– Jon Bon Jovi, using photographic evidence to refute Internet rumors that he had died, on his band's Twitter feed