10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Anne Hathaway hams it up for Meryl Streep, plus more from Sinead O'Connor, Jon Bon Jovi and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

"Her heart is as big as ham."
Anne Hathaway, paying tribute to Devil Wears Prada costar Meryl Streep at the Kennedy Center Honors with "She's My Pal," a tune sung by Streep in Ironweed

Credit: Splash News Online

"I was handed a load of crack. Barry was very frightened – that kind of messed everything up a bit, really."
Sinead O'Connor, on the wedding-day drug run that lead to the demise of her 18-day marriage to drug counselor Barry Herridge, to Britain's Sun tabloid

Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC; Everett

"Friends say I look like Fez from That '70s Show."
Bachelor Ben Flajnik, on the 11-year-old hairstyle he says no woman could convince him to cut, to PEOPLE

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

"Jetlag+Vodka=blackout. Jail+guilt+press=lesson learned. Sauli+Adam+hangover burgers= laughing bout it."
Adam Lambert, summing up his alcohol-fueled altercation with boyfriend Sauli Koskinen, on Twitter

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Landov

"To me, it's motivation."
– New Jersey Nets NBA star Kris Humphries, on getting booed on the court, to The Record

Credit: Courtesy Hilary Duff

"Happy holidays from the three of us!"
Hilary Duff, Tweeting a photo of her decked-out baby bump

Credit: Andrew Cooper; Everett

"There's a reason John Wayne walked the way he did!"
War Horse star Jeremy Irvine, on the joys of learning to ride for his movie debut, to PEOPLE

Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Inset: Courtesy Crystal Harris

"I told her if she wants to keep the ring and the Bentley, then maybe I can keep the puppy."
Hugh Hefner, whose only request of former fiancée Crystal Harris is their Cavalier King Charles spaniel Charlie, to PEOPLE

Credit: Marc Royce; Inset: Courtsey Bree Boyce

"I wanted to be Miss America one day."
Half Their Size winner and Miss South Carolina Bree Boyce, on her motivation to lose over 100 lbs., to PEOPLE

Credit: David Bergman

"Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey."
Jon Bon Jovi, using photographic evidence to refute Internet rumors that he had died, on his band's Twitter feed

By Christie Larusso