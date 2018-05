The American Idol alum traded a big hometown to-do for an elopement in Antigua, where she married songwriter Jacobs in a sunset ceremony in January 2011. The Caribbean celebration included an intimate dinner on the beach at the Jumby Bay resort, where, Pickler says, “we danced by the bonfire and had champagne and the most amazing food.” Island life clearly agreed with the singer, who Tweeted shortly after: “Private Island. Caribbean. Cigar in one hand, Rum in the other. Someone just called me “Mrs. Jacobs.”….sounds nice :)”