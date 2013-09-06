Johnathon Schaech Marries Julie Solomon

The Ray Donovan star and his fiancée Julie Solomon tied the knot in Maryland

Well, that’s a surprise! Johnathon Schaech has wed his fiancée Julie Solomon, who is expecting their first child.

“It was just a small group of family and friends on the beach at sunset,” the Ray Donovan star tells PEOPLE of the ceremony in Ocean City, Md.

The wedding took place at the end of July after he finished shooting Hercules 3D for three months in Bulgaria.

Schaech, a Maryland native, also reveals that their baby boy – who’s due “any day” – will be named Camden.

But the name’s link to his favorite baseball team, the Orioles, was either a happy coincidence – or the result of a subtle hint at home.