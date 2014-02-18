John Travolta Credits Scientology with Helping Him Heal After Son's Death

The actor discussed the tragedy during an event in London

John Travolta “didn’t want to wake up” after his son’s sudden death, the actor revealed during a recent interview.

The Savages star spoke during an on-stage Q&A at London’s Theatre Royal Drury on Sunday, BBC News reports. In 2009, his 16-year-old son Jett died from a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. Travolta, 60, said the tragic accident left him feeling hopeless.

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he told the audience in London. “Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.”

Travolta credits his faith with helping heal him and his family – wife Kelly Preston, 13-year-old daughter Ella Bleu and 3-year-old son Benjamin, who was born after Jett’s passing.

“I will forever be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two years solid, I mean Monday through Sunday,” he said. “They didn’t take a day off, working through different angles of the techniques to get through grief and loss, and to make me finally feel I could get through a day.”

Preston, 51, has also spoken out about Jett, revealing he was autistic and suffered from seizures for years. The Last Song actress appeared on The Doctors in 2012 and urged parents to pursue healthy, organic lifestyles for their children’s sake.