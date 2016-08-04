John Newman Reveals He's Battling a Second Brain Tumor

Four years after undergoing an operation to remove a benign brain tumor, U.K. singer John Newman has revealed that the growth has returned.

After days of speculation – U.K. tabloid The Sun reported that the new tumor, though believed to be benign, appeared to possibly have cancerous cells – the 26-year-old took to social media to confirm his health battle.

“This was going to come out at some point and it’s probably best it’s out in the open now,” he wrote. “I have been monitored constantly since the first time I had the tumor removed. There was always a chance that it could return and it is unfortunate but it is something I am prepared to get through when the time is right, some point next year.”

He continued: “The medical staff have been absolutely amazing and I know I am in the best of hands.”

Newman’s optimism remains intact, even in the face of the challenging diagnosis. He calls himself “one of the lucky ones,” and insists that the outcome will be positive. “People shouldn’t worry about me, the prognosis is good and there are so many people in far more serious situations.”

Signing off, he promised fans that he would continue working on his third album, and writing new material for himself and fellow artists – including former One Directioner Niall Horan. “Nothing will ever stop me from doing the job I love so much, nothing will ever stop me from making music.”

His most recent track, the summery reggae-tinged “Olé,” was written and produced by superstar DJ, Calvin Harris. Despite reports that the song was a thinly veiled dig at Harris’ ex, Taylor Swift, a source told PEOPLE that the lyrics were actually written months before the breakup took place.

Newman and Harris palled around Cabo San Lucas at the end of June to film the song’s music video.

“We had great fun!” Newman told PEOPLE of the excursion. “Supposedly we had a holiday where he was movin’ on from his ex-missus…[but] we were actually working quite hard.”