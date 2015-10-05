John Mayer Loves Miley Cyrus' 'Amazing' New Album: 'This Is a Masterwork of Whack Genius'

Even John Mayer is a Smiler!

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter Sunday after Miley Cyrus‘ Saturday Night Live performance to praise the former Disney star’s psychedelic new album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz.

“‘We never get to see ourselves sleeping peacefully next to the ones that we love.’ I m totally transfixed by this Miley Cyrus album,” Mayer, 37, first Tweeted, quoting one of her new tracks, “Lighter.”

Mayer continued to share his excitement over the new record over a string of Tweets, writing:

“This is why I love music. You can be one artist one year and the next discover some crazy light inside yourself and shine it everywhere … This Miley album is amazing. You can’t try to make something like this. You just tap the vein and don’t question a single instinct.”

Cyrus’ “Slab of Butter (Scorpion)” appears to be another favorite of Mayer’s, as he quoted that trippy track as well, Tweeting, “Self control/ is /not something I’m working on’ sung heroically and melodically. Come. On.”

The “Shadow Days” singer wrapped up his effusive praise, calling the album “a masterwork of whack genius.”

Cyrus saw Mayer’s Tweets, retweeting one and replying: “dude f— yeah!!!!”

In addition to performing two songs – “Karen Don’t Be Sad” and “The Twinkle Song” – Cyrus hosted the season premiere of SNL.

The 22-year-old surprise-released her latest album for free online after hosting the VMAs in August.