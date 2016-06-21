John Legend Reveals Why He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Can't Not Watch The Devil Wears Prada

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen love watching movies as much as the rest of us, but can you guess which movie is their favorite to watch together?

“We always joke about The Devil Wears Prada,” Legend tells Outtake – the editorial website of curated streaming movie service Tribeca Shortlist, about the 2006 fashion industry dramedy starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. “You can watch it every time it comes on, there’s just something about it.”

And although their daughter Luna is just 10 weeks old, Legend says he expects plenty family viewings of Disney’s animated musical sensation, Frozen.

“I have a baby girl and all my friends with baby girls say Frozen is everything to them,” he says. For Legend himself, the movies he’s seen the most are Coming to America and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. “For movies I repeat-watch, I like movies that make me laugh,” he says of the Eddie Murphy and Steve Carell comedies.