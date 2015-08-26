"ALL OF ME. JOHN LEGEND. ALL THE FEELS," Swift captioned a photo

John Legend Joins Taylor Swift Onstage for Duet as His Wife Chrissy Teigen Says 'All of Me Loves All of T'

Talk about a legendary duet – John Legend joined Taylor Swift onstage Tuesday night during her show at L.A.’s Staples Center to sing “All of Me.”

“ALL OF ME. JOHN LEGEND. ALL THE FEELS,” Swift, 25, wrote in all caps alongside an Instagram photo of her – wearing a gorgeous, floor-length champagne colored gown – singing with Legend as he played the piano.

And Legend’s better half certainly approved of the pairing – Chrissy Teigen also shared a bird’s-eye view of the performance on Instagram.

“All of me loves all of T!” the model and cookbook author wrote.

Also hitting the stage with Swift Tuesday evening: Beck and St. Vincent, who performed Beck’s “Dreams.”

Swift’s five-show stint at the Staples Center in L.A. has been an all-star affair.