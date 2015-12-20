"My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit!" she wrote

Every other husband is on notice: John Legend may have just won the Christmas gift-giving game when he got wife Chrissy Teigen her “lifetime dream” – a hollowed-out cheese wheel for serving pasta.

She revealed the purchase Saturday in the first of multiple excited posts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas! A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come!” she wrote. “My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit! Heading out to relax with the fam now woohoo!”

For the uninitiated, she added, alongside a photo of the wheel at work, “If you haven’t seen one of these wheels in action oh man, it is a thing a beauty. Hot pasta is tossed around, gently melting the cheese and plated right at your table.”

Teigen, 30, ended that caption with a string of emojis and, “It makes me emotional.”

Would Chrissy Teigen Give Up Modeling for Fried Chicken?

The couple, and soon-to-be parents, seem to have food on the brain.

Are they stressing their last Christmas without a little one in the house? That’s not the word Legend uses.

“It is pretty exciting that I’ll have a little child running around that is the product of the love that Chrissy and I have for each other,” Legend, 36, told PEOPLE in November.