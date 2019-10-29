Presenting … John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Grandest Romantic Gestures

While Teigen isn’t shy about teasing her hubby on social media, she recently shared a heartfelt thank you to him for going out of his way to spend time with her while she was feeling out of sorts.

“I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” Teigen shared on Twitter. “Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, “he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love,” she added.