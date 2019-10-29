Presenting … John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Grandest Romantic Gestures

When He Flew Home to Watch Love Island with Her
While Teigen isn’t shy about teasing her hubby on social media, she recently shared a heartfelt thank you to him for going out of his way to spend time with her while she was feeling out of sorts.
“I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” Teigen shared on Twitter. “Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u.”
And as if that wasn’t enough, “he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love,” she added.
When They Flew to Paris for Their Anniversary
To celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary (and twelve years together!), the couple jetted off to Paris for a romantic weekend getaway in September. While a trip to the City of Love may sound ultra-romantic, the ever-candid Teigen gave fans a sneak peek into how the parents of two really spent their day: exhausted! The Cravings author posted a photo of her falling asleep while Legend looked at his computer beside her in their hotel room, teasingly captioning it, “Happy anniversary, baby!!!” She followed up with a photo of the pair looking ultra-glam later that night, writing, “Ok fine. I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg.”
When John Proved His Skills as a Good Instagram Husband
The “All of Me” singer is a man of many talents — he is an EGOT. But there’s one skill that his wife wishes he would work on: photographing her for Instagram. In a tongue-in-cheek caption shared during their family trip to Thailand this summer, Teigen complained, “I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family. No one else seems to care to be thoughtful to take good photos of me.” She continued, “They merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. Such is the life I chose. (To John).” In response, Legend quickly went on to prove himself by posting several photos of Teigen that he felt showed off his skills, adding the hashtag #GoodInstagramHusband to the series.
When They Got 'Remarried' in Italy
Ahead of their sixth wedding anniversary, the couple got “remarried” during a family trip to Italy over the summer of 2019. The “wedding” was a spoof on Four Weddings, a TLC show that Teigen hilariously recreated on her Instagram Story before ultimately walking down the aisle in a towel dress. If pretending to get remarried for the sake of your wife’s reality TV obsession isn’t love, we don’t know what is.
When They Got Matching Tattoos
Look out, world — Teigen and Legend are officially a “cool tattoo family” now. The power couple got matching ink in honor of each other and their children, daughter Luna, 3½, and son Miles, 17 months. The tats spell out their names followed by the names of their little ones in cursive script on the inside of their arms, marking a permanent reminder of their family bond.
WHEN SHE FLEW TO BOSTON TO SURPRISE HIM FOR FATHER'S DAY
Most couples have to settle for Skype when they’re apart, but not John and Chrissy. They’ll simply hop on a plane and jet-set over to their love in order to make sure that everyone, in every time zone, is jealous of their happiness. (And they’ll bring cake!)
When They Went on a Camel Ride in the Moroccan Desert
Because carriage rides are so last year. Besides, everyone knows that camels are the most romantic animals.
When John Hired Ballet Dancers for a Private Performance ...
Chrissy’s great love — other than food, her dogs and, of course, Luna and Miles — is the ballet. But since she can never manage to catch a performance, one year John celebrated their anniversary by bringing the ballet to her.
“It was a private performance before dinner,” he revealed to ELLE, saying it was her “one of her favorites.”
“We were in western Massachusetts, in the Berkshires. I can’t remember exactly which company it was. It took me a while to find somebody who would drive up from New York. Chrissy loves the ballet. That’s her secret dream — to be a ballet dancer.”
... and When Chrissy Let Him Watch College Football During Dinner
Also known as the greatest gift that any person could possibly give their sports-obsessed significant other.
When He Fulfilled a 'Lifetime Dream' for Christmas
Because Chrissy is truly one of us, her greatest dream in this world involved cheese. So, naturally, for Christmas 2015, John made that dream come true by gifting his wife a giant wheel of cheese. (Future boyfriends, please take note.)
When He Wrote 'All of Me' About Her
Those lyrics, one more time: “All of me loves all of you/ loves your curves and all your edges/ all your perfect imperfections/ give your all to me, I’ll give my all to you/ you’re my end and my beginning/ even when I lose I’m winning.” (No wonder Chrissy cried when she first heard it. We’re crying now.)
And When They Recreated the Music Video
Because their gorgeous, unforgettable family vacation to Lake Como just wasn’t perfect enough without it.
When John Whisked Her Away on a 'Magical Mystery Date' for Valentine's Day
We think Chrissy summed it up best when she captioned this photo: “Luckiest girl alive.”
And When She Repaid the Favor with an Elaborate Homecooked Meal
We’re pretty sure that John would agree that he might be the luckiest guy alive (or at least the best fed).