John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Sweet PDA on Night Out: He 'Kept Rubbing' Model's Baby Bump, Says Onlooker
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s journey to parenthood only gets cuter.
On Tuesday, the couple was “passionately engaged” during a business meal at hotspot ROKU in West Hollywood, California, an onlooker exclusively tells PEOPLE.
While eating in the main dining room, Legend “kept rubbing Chrissy’s belly, making sure she was comfortable,” the source adds.
And the sweet PDA continued. “He kissed her on the cheek a few times and held her hand during dinner,” says the onlooker.
But Legend, 37, didn’t call all the shots for Teigen, 30, who “ordered a very elaborate dinner for the entire table,” according to the insider.
True to form, foodies Legend and Teigen indulged. “They ate almost everything that they had ordered!” the source says.
On Saturday, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about Teigen’s pregnancy, which they announced in October.
“For her, it’s something to get used to when you’ve never had that experience before, but I think she’s handling it really well,” he said at an event for the 2016 AXE Collective. “I think she looks gorgeous all the time.”