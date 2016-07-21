The couple are currently vacationing in Italy with their daughter

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Bring Baby Luna to House Where They Shot 'All of Me' Music Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are setting the bar high for throwback Thursday.

Currently on vacation in Italy, the new parents brought their baby girl, Luna, to the house in Lake Como where they shot Legend’s steamy “All of Me” music video three years ago.

“Luna, look where we are!” Teigen is heard saying in a sweet video she posted on Snapchat of her husband cradling their 3-month-old daughter at the house. Added Legend on Instagram: “Since we’re at Lake Como, we had to return to the house where we shot the All of Me video.”

In another Snapchat post, the couple briefly recreated the music video before breaking into laughter.

Teigen, 30, revealed earlier this week how her love story with Legend, 37, “all began” from Lake Como, where they got married in September 2013.

“First came here in 2007,” she captioned the post. “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”