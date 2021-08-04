John Corbett and Bo Derek's Relationship Through the Years
The pair — who started dating in 2002 — decided to tie the knot at the end of 2020
First Encounter
Derek said of meeting Corbett in 2002, "It was just an attraction, a comfort."
New Beginnings
The 10 actress — who had been married to husband John Derek for 22 years before he died of heart failure in 1998 — told Fox News that she "didn't expect to end up with anyone again."
"Some women want to pair up again right away. I didn't," Derek said. "I remember consciously fashioning myself after some girlfriends that I have [who] are single and led very full, fantastic lives with friends and family and projects that they do. And that gave them happiness."
Love After Loss
But then she met Corbett! The pair were set up by agent Norby Walters in 2002, when Corbett had no one to take to an Oscars party.
Corbett said on TODAY in 2015, "I said, 'I'm not dating anyone,' and he said, 'I'll get you a date, Corbett!' And he set me up with Bo."
Set It Up
"I was very intimidated!" he admitted of their first meeting.
Derek said that Corbett was the one she'd been waiting for, telling TODAY of her initial resistance to dating, "I kept saying to my friends, 'I'll wait until all the sparks and all that get going.' And it finally happened."
Pure Chemistry
And the sparks have been flying between these two ever since!
Giddy On Up
Being part of a loving, long-term relationship means that sometimes you have to forgive your partner's fashion choices. Like this western look Corbett is rocking in 2004.
#TeamAiden
Derek told Entertainment Tonight that she was a fan of Sex and the City before she met Corbett, who played Aiden on the show. When asked if she was #TeamBig or #TeamAiden, the actress said diplomatically, "I think I was [Team] Big — for [Carrie], not for me, but for her."
What I Like About You
Derek told ET what she loves about Corbett: "It's that twinkle in his eye, that humor. He has a lot of joy in him and I feed off of it. I just love it. And the simplest things can make him so happy, so he makes my day brighter because of that, too. And he's got a wicked sense of humor."
Still the One
The actress told Fox News in 2018, "He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there. We're starting to get a little more settled."
Silly Together
Being together for almost two decades doesn't mean you're immune to a bunny ear or two while out at events together.
Red Carpet Ready
Ten years after meeting an an Oscars party, the pair hit the red carpet for the Academy Awards in 2012.
Back in Black
Talk about a classic couple.
Together Forever
The pair spent plenty of time together while isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the pair made "a conscious effort to get along," telling ET in Sept. 2020 "it's been really good for us!"
What's Their Secret
"I think the secret is just enjoy being together," Corbett told the Huffington Post when asked about the key to a good relationship.
Having a Good Time
And boy, does it look like these two know how to have a good time together.
Take It Day by Day
Derek also spilled her secret to a long-lasting relationship with ET, saying, "I mean, you have to be in love: really, deeply, in love."
She also said flexibility was the key to their happiness. "We were such opposites in so many ways when we started out that we took this relationship one day at a time and it just happens to be 19 years later, we're still together and we're gonna go for one more day!"
What About Wedding Bells?
Though they had been together for years, the pair were adamant that they'd never wed.
The Big Fat Greek Wedding actor told the Huffington Post in 2016 his secret to a successful relationship: "Don't get married. I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing."
No Pressure
And Derek agreed! She told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016, ""We talk about [marriage] sometimes, but we don't have children and we're not young, so there isn't that pressure or need to get married."
No Nuptials in Sight
She echoed those sentiments to Fox News in 2018, telling the outlet "When you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it's meaningful, but for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."
A Secret Wedding!
After nearly two decades of dating, John Corbett and Bo Derek finally tied the knot! Corbett shared the happy news on The Talk on August 3, 2021, telling co-host Jerry O'Connell that the pair wed "around Christmastime." in December 2020.
"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett said.
He continued, "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."
"After 20 years we decided to get married," he continued. "we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.' "
Derek's rep also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the pair were "were married in a private ceremony late last year."