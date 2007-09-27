The Singing Bee host invites Spears to "get out of L.A." by visiting him in Florida

Joey Fatone to Britney: 'I'm Here for You, Sweetheart'

Joey Fatone is offering Britney Spears a getaway from her life in the spotlight.

“Britney, call me, come over to my house, come to Orlando, get away from it all,” Fatone, tells Extra. “It’s a good thing to get out of L.A.”

Last weekend, the embattled pop star spent time in Atlanta after being charged with hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

Spears is working on a career comeback with a new album due out in November. But she’s suffered a series of setbacks, including scathing reviews of her performance at the Video Music Awards and a very public battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline over custody of their two sons.

“I think she just needs some time, some time to really heal,” says Fatone, who has known Spears for many years. The current Singing Bee host was also a member of N’ Sync with Spears’s former flame, Justin Timberlake.

Fatone tells Extra that he hasn’t seen Spears in some time, but has a message for his old friend: “If you’re there, let me know. I’m here for you, sweetheart.”