'Joe Millionaire' Hits Ratings Jackpot

In Monday’s ratings race between dueling Michael Jackson specials on ABC and NBC and the “Joe Millionaire” finale on FOX, the clear winners were Evan Marriott and Zora Andrich.

The attractive twosome not only danced off into the sunset and shared a $1 million prize from producers — but they also drew a whopping 34.6 million viewers during the first hour of their show.

Even more spectacular, the audience soared to 40 million in the second hour, according to Nielsen Media Research.

According to the Associated Press, the numbers approach those of last year’s Academy Awards broadcast, which pulled in 41.8 million.

It was also the highest-rated series telecast on any network since CBS’s premiere of “Survivor II” in January 2001 — immediately following that year’s Super Bowl. FOX also said “Joe” was the highest-rated entertainment program in the network’s 17-year history.

Those ratings dwarfed the 11.9 million who tuned in for the 9 p.m. hour of a “Dateline NBC” special, “Michael Jackson Unmasked,” which was broadcast directly against “Millionaire.” Numbers for the “Dateline” at 10 p.m. rose to 17.2 million viewers.

ABC rehashed and expanded its “Living with Michael Jackson” special in the same 9 to 11 p.m. Monday timeslot, drawing an audience of 9.5 million viewers. From 8 to 9 p.m., ABC aired a “PrimeTime” special, “The Many Faces of Michael Jackson,” which drew 10 million viewers.

Meanwhile, in math done by The New York Times, the $500,000 each won by Evan and Zora — before taxes — translates into about $62,500 for each of the eight episodes of “Joe,” a fraction of what the cast takes home on “Friends.”

But it’s not over yet. Next week, the new lovebirds will be back for a FOX special, “Joe Millionaire: The Aftermath.”