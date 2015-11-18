Sexiest Newlywed Alive: Joe Manganiello Reveals Why He Can't Wait to Marry Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello doesn’t plan to change a thing when he ties the knot with Sofia Vergara – and that’s how he knew she was The One.

“The best part of getting married was not having to change anything,” the Magic Mike XXL star tells PEOPLE. “It was finding someone who complemented me perfectly.”

Manganiello, 38, and the Modern Family actress, 43, are set to say “I do” later this month.

The Sexiest Couple Alive got engaged on December 25, 2014 after nearly six months of dating. Manganiello proposed while they vacationed in Mexico.

Manganiello admitted he had a crushon Vergara since they met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May of 2014 – when she was on the arm of ex-fianc Nick Loeb.

“She’s got the curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous,” he told PEOPLE. “Naturally beautiful. She’s feisty!”

