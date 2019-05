Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Most Adorable Social Media Moments

It’s official! About 18 months after announcing their engagement in October 2017, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, following the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and included Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin as groomsmen.

The pair were in high spirits as they followed the Elvis impersonator’s instructions, with Sophie playfully licking Joe’s hand when she was told to kiss his ring (it was a Ring Pop!).

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” the couple said, holding hands as they followed the prompts for their vows. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.”