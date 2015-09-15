Joe Jonas' New Band DNCE Releases First Single – Listen Now!

That was fast!

Just three days after announcing their new band, the Joe Jonas-fronted foursome DNCE surprise-dropped their debut single, “Cake By the Ocean” on Monday.

Between the groovy guitars and Jonas’ funky falsetto, the ’70s-tinged track is reminiscent of the 2013 Daft Punk-Pharrell collab “Get Lucky.”

“That song was a total breakthrough,” Jonas told Complex. “Once we came up with ‘Cake By the Ocean,’ everything was electric.”

As for the song’s interesting title? Jonas, 26, said it was inspired by a conversation between Swedish producers Mattman & Robin: The hitmakers, who produced Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself,” were talking about getting cake by the ocean – when really, they wanted a “sex on the beach” cocktail.

And “Cake By the Ocean” already has several celebrity fans! Monday night, Jonas posted an Instagram video in which girlfriend Gigi Hadid and Ciara dance to the upbeat jam.

Jonas announced this new creative endeavor Friday, posting a 15-second clip teasing the band. DNCE is his latest career move since the Jonas Brothers officially split in 2013. He released a solo album, Fastlife, in 2011 and recently tried his hand as a deejay.