Jodie Sweetin Tweets About 'Life Challenges' After Breakup

Jodie Sweetin put a brave face forward Tuesday after filing for legal separation from her husband of a little more than a year.

“Thank you to everyone for being kind and supportive,” the former Full House star Tweets. “I really appreciate all the fan love. Life can have its challenges, for sure!”

Sweetin, 31, cited irreconcilable differences in the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in a first step toward ending her marriage to Morty Coyle.

The actress is seeking custody of their 2½-year-old daughter Beatrix, as well as ownership of their 2000 Toyota Avalon.

This is the actress’s third marriage; she previously was wed to Cody Herpin and Shaun Holguin.