From 'Naked' Vanilla Cake to the First Kiss: All the Details of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's Wedding Day

When Jinger Duggar wed her former soccer player husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on Saturday, their “I do” was a “dream come true.”

The Counting On star wore a hand-beaded lace gown with a 13-ft. train for her walk down the aisle on the arm of her father Jim Bob Duggar.

“I told the girls I need the bridesmaids to enter behind me because I thought I would collapse when I saw him,” Jinger, 22, told PEOPLE of her ceremony at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

But nothing compared to the moment the bride and groom were finally able to kiss for the first time.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” says Jinger of the PDA. “I couldn’t wait for it. It’s like he couldn’t say it soon enough.” The couple adheres to the Duggar rules of courtship, which means chaperoned dates and no kissing before marriage.

Jeremy’s father Chuck officiated the ceremony while his brother Charles served as best man. All 19 Duggar kids were in attendance and Josh Duggar‘s son Michael was the ring bearer.

“It was a dream come true,” says Vuolo. “We’ve been counting down the hours until this day.”

For their reception décor, the couple incorporated a pretty fall palette of burnt orange, eggplant and olive hues. “The idea was to bring the outdoors in,” says event planner Christina Moore. “Jinger really loves the fall landscape and colors.”

After their nuptials, the newlyweds enjoyed a few moments alone before joining guests at their reception where pickled okra, cheese and crackers, and meatballs were served. They fed each other bites of a vanilla-flavored “naked cake” covered with grapes and berries, then hopped in a decorated vintage Jaguar for their grand exit.

“They really balance each other out,” says mom Michelle Duggar. “Jeremy is a strong leader, and Jinger is such a gentle people person and a great follower.”

Watch Jinger’s nuptials in a special episode, Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.