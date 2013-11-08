A Homeless Veteran Receives An Amazing Makeover

This is Jim Wolf. He’s a U.S. Army veteran, and sadly, like many veterans, he’s struggled with poverty, homelessness, and alcoholism for decades. And while clothes may not make the man, you’re about to see just how much a shave, haircut, and new suit can mean to someone who’s gone without for a long time.

This video, produced by Rob Bliss Creative with help from Design 1 Salon & Spa, Kevin Budzynski of Whiskey Neat, John Boros, and Green Frog Photo, shows what a few hours of grooming can do to a person. While helping someone rarely boils down to getting them a haircut, the change in Jim seems to go far deeper than his roots: Watch his expression at the end of the video and try to keep it together.

And – spoiler alert – since the video was filmed, Jim has started to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is scheduled to get his own housing.

Veteran’s Day is Monday. You can donate to help veterans like Jim at Degage Ministries, who helped with this video, or to other charities, such as the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund or Fisher House Foundation.