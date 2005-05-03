Jilted Groom: I'll Marry Runaway Bride

Love still burns bright in the heart of John Mason, the Georgia groom-to-be whose bride-to-be skipped out on him, their families and their 600 wedding guests by allegedly faking her abduction last week.

Mason, 32, says his fiancée, Jennifer Wilbanks, also 32, wants the “whole world to know she’s very, very sorry” and defends her decision to run. But now he’s still willing to walk down the aisle with her, because the guilt she is dealing with “has got to be consequence enough to me,” Mason said Monday in an interview on FOX News’ Hannity & Colmes program.

“Just because we haven’t walked down the aisle, just because we haven’t stood in front of 500 people and said our I Do’s, my commitment before God to her was the day I bought that ring and put it on her finger, and I’m not backing down from that,” said Mason, adding that he has given back Wilbanks’s diamond ring after she had left it behind, and he put it on her finger.

He also said they still planned to marry.

Mason appeared on the TV show with Jennifer’s father, Harris Wilbanks, and said that she is at work on preparing a written statement. “She just needs some space and some time,” Mason said.

Meanwhile Mason’s father, Claude Mason, has urged his son to proceed with caution. He said Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America that he has told his son: “Take it slow and if this is what you still want, we’re behind you.”

Carter Brank, an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said that Jennifer “didn’t come right out and apologize” when he interviewed her. But, “she was somewhat remorseful for what she had done,” he said, according to the Associated Press – which also reports that authorities are looking into the possibility of suing the runaway for the estimated $40,000 to $60,000 cost of searching for her.

At an evening press conference Monday, Duluth (Georgia) Police Chief Randy Belcher tracked Wilbanks’s journey, saying she purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to Austin, Texas, a week before running away on April 26 – when she had a taxi collect her at the local library and take her to the bus terminal in Atlanta.

Rather than go to Austin, however, she changed buses in Dallas to go to Las Vegas, where she spent some time at the bus terminal before heading to Albuquerque, N.M., officials said. There, she called Mason and police from a pay phone, saying she had been kidnapped. En route, she cut her hair.

Mason appealed to Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter not to bring charges. “Her cutting her hair and getting on a bus and riding out of here ain’t none of Danny Porter’s business,” Mason said. “And that’s not criminal as far as I’m concerned.”