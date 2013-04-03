The TV personality is seeking physical custody of her two children with Grant Reynolds

Jillian Barberie Reynolds is seeking physical custody of her two children with estranged husband Grant Reynolds, according to her divorce filing.

The TV personality cites the usual irreconcilable differences for the split and wants the pair to share in attorney fees, says the Los Angeles Superior Court petition filed March 15.

She also is asking for Reynolds to be granted visitation of daughter Ruby, 5½ and son Rocco, 3, and for legal custody rights to be shared.

Barberie Reynolds announced the end of their nearly seven-year marriage on the same day the divorce papers were filed.