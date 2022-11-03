See What These Proud Jewish Stars Looked Like at Their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs

01 of 10 Chelsea Handler Chelsea Handler/instagram Handler shared a retro photo of her curly-haired teenage self at the Torah, becoming a Jewish woman. "Don't ever say I'm not a real Jew. My bat-mitzvah. Mazel," the comedian wrote on Instagram. Handler has been open about her unconventional childhood in a household of split faith: her father was Jewish and her mother was Mormon. Ultimately, the TV personality chose to follow her father's lead and practice Judaism. "It's the only thing I knew growing up, so if I had to go to pray somewhere, I would go to a synagogue. That's the only thing I know," Handler told HuffPost Live in 2014, speaking on her relationship with Judaism. She also underscored the experience of being a Jew, despite her being in an industry where she's not alone. "Jews are underdogs — not in my world, obviously, they're not. [But] there's a lot of anti-Semitism going on,"

02 of 10 Nick Kroll Nick Kroll/instagram Kroll shared an adorable flashback from his Bar Mitzvah. In the early '90s-era snapshot, a young Kroll grins from ear to ear as he hugs a childhood crush. "#TBT At my Bar Mitzvah with my family friend Dana who I was in love with at the time," said the New York native alongside his Instagram post. He also pointed out his "camp friend Danny" in the background, looking jealous of Kroll "getting that dance." According to the photo's caption, this same friend served as loose inspiration for Seth Goldberg, a character on Kroll's Netflix cartoon Big Mouth, voiced by Seth Rogen. Although Kroll typically works in comedy, he undertook a serious role in Operation Finale, a 2018 historical drama about post-war Nazi crimes. He played Rafi Eitan, who led an operation to arrest a former SS officer called Adolf Eichmann. Talking to Thrillist just after the movie's release, the actor explained his connection to the true story on which the film was based. "It's a story that I knew about from growing up," he said. "I think basically every Jewish kid learns about this story because it's an interesting one and it's captivating because it's about the Holocaust but it's not. And it's about Jews being badasses. It scratches a lot of different itches."

03 of 10 Dianna Agron Dianna Agron/instagram At the beginning of the pandemic, the Glee alumna dipped into her teenage photo archive and shared a glimpse at her Jewish upbringing. "Figured I could go for a midnight quarantine stroll down Bat Mitzvah memory lane. Chag Sameach ✌🏼," Agron captioned an Instagram of her reading from the Torah, which she posted during Passover in 2020. In 2021, Agron starred in Shiva Baby, a comedy set during the Jewish period of mourning. Even though her character in the film wasn't Jewish, she told USA Today that her family was excited to see her add the movie to her list of work. "They were like, 'Finally you're stoking some of our kind of history in your filmmaking,' " Agron said, noting that she had previously played a nun. Agron spent a few years of her childhood in Texas, where she remembers being "severely bullied for being Jewish," as she told Coveteur in 2017. Her experience with anti-Semitism has even made her question whether or not she would raise her future children to be religious. "Thinking about how I'm going to involve my kids, it's difficult," she said. "I love the religion in which I was raised. I see such beauty in other religions, and really to me, it's about family and values and how that tethers you to everybody else."

04 of 10 Andy Cohen According to his throwback photo, the Bravo personality looked laser focused at his Bar Mitzvah ceremony in the '80s. Cohen stylishly complemented his traditional Jewish garb — the kippah on his head and tallit around his shoulders — with a tweed blazer and some tinted frames. "Why WOULDN'T I wear transition glasses at my Bar Mitzvah??? 🙄," said the Watch What Happens Live host wrote on Instagram. Cohen is a proud Jew; he not only speaks out against anti-Semitism but also weaves his religious values into his everyday career. Each episode of WWHL ends with Cohen's "Mazel of the Day," a title awarded to something good he's come across. "I know it's not the exact definition of mazel tov, but to me it's like a shout-out. It's something nice, something positive, so there's a little luck in there too," he said in conversation with the Atlanta Jewish Times. (Mazel Tov is a congratulatory Yiddish phrase that most closely translates to "best wishes" or "good luck.")

05 of 10 Troye Sivan Troye Sivan/Instagram The "My My My!" singer treated his Instagram followers to a look back at his coming-of-age ceremony at age 13. The picture, which shows a young, smiling Sivan holding up the Torah beside him, isn't the first Bar Mitzvah throwback posted by the Australian-born artist. In 2015, he tweeted a spirited shot of his teenage self enjoying his own party's dance floor, then poked fun at his baby face with a portrait taken on his big day. "this is what I looked like when I was 13," he wrote on Twitter. "THIRTEEN." In 2022, Sivan played an gay Orthodox Jew in the Paramount+ film Three Months. After being exposed to HIV, his teenage character, Caleb, falls in love while waiting to hear whether or not he contracted the virus. In the movie, Caleb's mother rejects him for his sexuality, which differs greatly from Sivan's own experience being gay and Jewish. "For me personally, I definitely had my ups and downs with being gay and Jewish. It was tough," Sivan told IndieWire shortly after the film's release. "Then on the other side of it, I got really lucky. I had an Orthodox rabbi who was so cool about me being gay and so accepting, and literally wanted to invite my boyfriend up to the bimah in shul. It was a very accepting scenario, which I think probably surprised some of the community around us."

06 of 10 Billy Eichner "#OldHeadshotDay," joked the Bros star on Twitter, sharing a precious shot taken at his Bar Mitzvah. If that wide grin isn't enough evidence of his enthusiasm, refer to another cheeky Eichner throwback posted to Instagram. The star-to-be can be seen at his Bar Mitzvah party with a temporary tattoo of the Playboy bunny printed on his face. "Once a playa, always a playa," he wrote in the caption. Speaking on comedian Pete Holmes' podcast, You Made It Weird, Eichner clarified that his Bar Mitzvah was not Madonna-themed, as some have previously speculated, even though there was a life-sized spray-painted cutout of Madonna on one side of the 1991 party's DJ booth. "I could not decide whether the theme should be Broadway, which I was very into at the time and still am, or pop music," said the American Horror Story actor. "So the theme became Broadway-meets-pop music." Eichner has been vocal about his religious identity throughout his career. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about how he connects with Judaism now. "I'm not a great believer in actual religion at this point," Eichner explained to the publication in 2020. "But culturally I still feel very connected to it."

07 of 10 Seth Rogen seth rogen/twitter The Pineapple Express star promoted James Franco's Bar Mitzvah for charity by tweeting a teenage throwback from the day he himself became a man. However, despite partaking in such traditional Jewish events as a kid, Rogen told The Ringer that his connection to religion weakened as he grew older. The Canadian comedian only began to appreciate his inexorable ties to Judaism once he realized the true scale of flagrant anti-Semitism around the world. Rogen dove into his religious and cultural identity to produce and star in An American Pickle. The HBO comedy revolves around a Yiddish-speaking Polish immigrant who accidentally falls into a pickle jar in 1919, brines for a century, and wakes up in modern-day New York. Rogen and his crew began filming in 2018, just after the shooting at Squirrel Hill's Tree of Life synagogue. The violence shook his community, but emboldened his storytelling. "Any questions we had about whether we were making too Jewish of a movie honestly went away when that happened," said Rogen in conversation with The Ringer. "I was like, 'Yeah, this is the story we're telling.' "

08 of 10 Este Haim The eldest Haim sister shared a peek into her Bat Mitzvah glamor on the musical sisters' shared social media. In the Instagram Reel, Este points to a green-screen background of herself in overalls and a white bucket hat, while text and audio tell viewers that this was the outfit she wore to her Bat Mitzvah in 1999. The video's caption offers one more glimpse into the coming-of-age celebration, reading, "i had my bat mitzvah at a roller rink because of sugar ray." (She is referring to rock band Sugar Ray's music video for their song "Every Morning".) Este and her sister Alana previously gave more details about each of their Bat Mitzvahs in a GQ article in 2020, like how Alana's was Mardi Gras themed. The middle sister, Danielle, worried that no one would show up for the party and decided to skip it altogether. Haim has made Judaism a major part of their group identity. They even claim to have launched their careers at Canter's Deli, a classic Jewish food staple in Los Angeles. The Jewish Journal reported that the girls were paid in matzo ball soup last time they performed there. Upon the release of their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, Haim launched a musical tour of Jewish delis across the nation.

09 of 10 Tiffany Haddish Emma McIntyre/Getty Because the Girls Trip actress wasn't fully aware of her Jewish heritage until adulthood, she didn't become a Bat Mitzvah until later in life. However, as she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Haddish had been culturally familiar with the religion for some time: She hyped up many Bar and Bat Mitzvah dance floors as a professional "energy producer" for about 11 years. At age 27, Haddish met her father, an Eritrean Jew, and got a 23&Me DNA test to confirm her heritage. In 2019, the comedian celebrated her 40th birthday by reading from the Torah in front of friends and family. "I've been studying Hebrew now for the last, like, four or five months now," she told Fallon on his late night show just before her comedy special Black Mitzvah debuted on Netflix. "It's very special because as Black people, when we were brought here to America, a lot of our heritage was stripped from us," said Haddish, speaking to Variety on the night of her Bat Mitzvah. "Being able to do my DNA test and find out who I really am, I feel like it's very important to share that with the world, so we can all start digging and find out who we are and start having some honor and pride in ourselves."