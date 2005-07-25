Jessica Simpson's 'Assistant' in Trouble

A New Jersey woman who knew almost everything there was to know about Jessica Simpson allegedly convinced numerous companies to send her gifts on Simpson’s behalf.

Courtney Handel, of East Rutherford, N.J., set up an e-mail account in the name of Simpson’s actual assistant and then began contacting companies to see whether they would pass along some of their products, New York’s Daily News reports. Handel purportedly included notes with her requests that claimed, “Jessica just loves your products.”

More than a couple companies took the bait. When police raided Handel’s home they found jewelry from Reform, footwear from Frye, undergarments from Sweet Soul Design, and gifts from many other fashion, jewelry and cosmetics designers. Some of the vendors even included personalized notes to Simpson.

One company put Handel, a 23-year-old public relations intern, to the test, asking her a series of questions about Simpson’s upcoming schedule and plans. Handel passed with flying colors.

However, the PR intern made one serious misstep. Instead of setting up a different address, she had all of the gifts sent to her home. A tip from the security department at Sony, Simpson’s record label, sent police to Handel’s apartment. While there, not only did police recover clothes, accessories and other goods, but a UPS truck also made a delivery with 12 additional packages, the Daily News reports.

“You’d think she would’ve at least used a Mailboxes USA or something,” a source close to the investigation said.