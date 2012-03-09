10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jessica Simpson's biggest fear for her baby girl: a pair of Nikes. Plus, more from Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and other stars
By Christie Larusso and Karen J. Quan Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Ah swear, ah will croak if she asks me for a pair of Nikes instead of Christian Louboutins!"
Jessica Simpson, on what would happen should her unborn daughter adopt fiancé Eric Johnson's love of sports, to Elle magazine

"He cheated."
– Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, after racing Prince Harry during the royal's stopover in Jamaica during his Queen's Jubilee tour, reported by the BBC

"I was not here for Ben. I mean, let's face it, I was here for the girls."
Ellen DeGeneres, digitally inserting herself into The Bachelor's Women Tell All special

"They've always served me well. They're good."
Jennifer Love Hewitt, giving credit where credit is due – her breasts! – to Maxim

"It's going to be a waist-up situation, if you know what I mean."
– Dad-to-be Nick Lachey, explaining where he'll be stationed in the delivery room when wife Vanessa Minnillo gives birth, on Live! With Kelly

"One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.'"
Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss, finally speaking out about ex-husband of eight months, SNL's – Fred Armisen, to Page Six Magazine

"He knows it should be big, cuz if it's small I'm saying no."
– The newly engaged – and expecting! – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on fiancé Jionni LaValle's criteria for finding the right engagement ring, to PEOPLE

"I'm like, 'I'm not a d---, I'm going to tell the truth.' "
Katy Perry, taking the honest approach and insisting her breakup anthem "Part of Me" is not about ex Russell Brand, to MTV News

"I like hearing my kids swear, and I'll pretend they're not allowed to, but I do always enjoy it."
Ewan McGregor, on the joys of potty-mouth parenting, to PEOPLE

"You're real!"
The Voice contestant RaeLynn Woodward, upon meeting her "inspiration," Miranda Lambert
By Christie Larusso and Karen J. Quan