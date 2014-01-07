Jessica Simpson Says Eric Johnson 'Looks Amazing Naked'

Simpson opens up about her relationship with Eric Johnson and being happily pregnant

Jessica Simpson‘s got love on her mind and she’s quite candid about what makes her relationship with fiancé Eric Johnson work.

“I’ve learned that sometimes love is not enough,” Simpson, 33, tells Redbook in its February issue, on newsstands Jan. 14. “You can have a soul mate and be madly in love with that person, but it’s not necessarily enough.”

So what is the secret to a long-lasting relationship?

“I think you have to have personalities that mesh well. You have to be the yin to their yang. You also have to be open to figuring things out together and communicating even when it’s the last thing you want to do,” adds Simpson, who divorced first husband Nick Lachey in 2006.

Simpson also doesn’t shy away from another important factor that keeps her relationship going.

“I have to admit, it doesn’t hurt that Eric is one of the hottest men I’ve ever seen and he looks amazing naked!” she jokes.

But on a much more serious note, Simpson told the magazine that a downside to her pregnancies with the couple’s children – son Ace Knute, 6 months, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 18 months, was the media scrutiny over her weight.

“It’s ridiculous and unfair. I never listen to it, no matter who the press talks about when they’re pregnant,” she says.