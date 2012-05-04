10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Avengers's Mark Ruffalo has always been quite the Hulk, plus more from Jessica Simpson, Jimmy Kimmel and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 11

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty; Marvel

"You should have seen me in my 20s…I was the poster definition of an angry young man with a persecution complex."
Mark Ruffalo, relating to his Avengers character the Hulk, to The Daily News

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Credit: Kristin Burns

"I can't wait to see if he can master ponytails and braids!"
New mom Jessica Simpson, on fiancé Eric Johnson's fathering skills to their newborn daughter Maxwell Drew, to PEOPLE

See photos of Jessica's baby bash here!

3 of 11

Credit: Abaca; INF

"I think my right butt cheek is bigger than my left butt cheek. Oh and my right boob is sooo much bigger than my left boob."
Kendra Wilkinson, exposing her body issues, on Twitter

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Credit: Splash News Online

"Someday I will get to relax in a hair-and-makeup chair again and leave the maniacs home with you!"
Super mom Jennifer Garner, mock threatening husband Ben Affleck, at CinemaCon

Advertisement

5 of 11

Credit: Inset: Startraks

"Anyone who's seen Forgetting Sarah Marshall knows about Jason Segel's full frontal. Unfortunately, the full-frontal scene got cut from the movie so, yeah, we just basically made him do full frontal all the time on-set."
The Five-Year Engagement's Alison Brie, dishing on her costar's off-camera nude scenes, to Moviefone.com

6 of 11

Credit: Jake Holly/Startraks

"I like to think divorce is not an option."
Khloé Kardashian, who's hoping to ease the pressure on her and husband Lamar Odom by putting their reality show on hold, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Credit: WireImage; PR Photos

"I said, 'Oh I just want a little bit off.'"
Cameron Diaz, who after her recent – and unintentionally short – haircut, on The Tonight Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Credit: Ramey

"I love getting beaten up by Scarlett. Wouldn't you?"
Jeremy Renner, on going at it with Avengers costar Scarlett Johansson, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 11

Credit: Maxa/Landov

"My friends just call me Wally."
– Belgian-Australian singer Goyte (pronounced "Goh-tee-yay," like the designer), whose real name is Wouter, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Credit: Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP

"Mr. President, remember when the country rallied around you in hope of a better tomorrow? That was hilarious."
Jimmy Kimmel, roasting President Barack Obama, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

GET MORE OF THE BEST … ON TUMBLR

– Love our 10 Best Quotes of the Week? Follow PEOPLE on Tumblr for new quotes every day! It's just one more way to get the latest on celebrity news.

GO THERE NOW

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso