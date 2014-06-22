Jessica Simpson Shows Off Legs in New Sexy Snap

Leave it to Jessica Simpson to turn hiding from the paparazzi into a sexy photo op.

The slimmed down mom-of-two had some flashy fun of her own while in the car with fiancé Eric Johnson.

“Hiding from the paparazzi, so why not pose for Eric?” she shared on Instagram Saturday.

A day before she posted the leggy snapshot, she once again flaunted her fit physique on Instagram, this time in a photo with a pal.

And those are just a sample of the hot shots Simpson, 33, has been showing off to her fans as she continues celebrating her weight-loss journey and the tough workouts she’s clocking in.

After a tame bachelorette party earlier this month, here’s to another sexy selfie – preferably of her wedding dress.

