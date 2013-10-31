The mom of two says she wants to set a good example for her kids, especially when it comes to body image

Jessica Simpson: Having Kids Made Me Feel More at Peace With Myself

Becoming a mom has been a dream come true for Jessica Simpson but it’s also taught her a very important lesson – about not being so hard on herself.

In a blog post on Parents.com, the 33-year-old, who gave birth to her second child, Ace, in June, says her baby boy and daughter Maxwell, 17 months, have “changed my perspective completely.”

“My pregnancies (especially my first with Maxwell) were well documented and my struggles with my weight and body image have played out in front of the world,” she writes. “As hard as that has been, the hardest part is to realize that with all the hurtful and harsh criticism from others, I have been the hardest on myself.”

“Raising Maxwell makes me realize that I don’t want her to see me beat myself up for things like food choices or numbers on a scale,” says Simpson, who became a Weight Watchers spokesperson after Maxwell was born. “Those things don’t determine who were are and instead make us feel terrible about ourselves I want her to know her value, rather than spending her energy fighting negative voices from within.”

Simpson, who’s been scouting wedding locations as she prepares to wed her fianc Eric Johnson, says she feels “very complete” with her two children.