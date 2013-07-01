Sometimes the best weekends are a total snooze.

Here are five things you might have missed this weekend if you, too, were catching up on your zzz’s.: 5. All the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

The past week hasn’t quite been as easy as pie for the struggling celebrity chef – but that didn’t stop her from marking son Jamie Deen’s 46th birthday on Saturday with a coconut cake recipe. Lost deals aside, she said she was “looking forward to some quality family time” and, we assume, some quality baked goods. See what’s cooking with Deen. 2. Sweet Dreams, Kim!

There are great weekends, and then there are equally satisfying me-kends, which call for some sweet, solo quality time. And that was just what the doctor ordered for new mom Kim Kardashian, who was caught in an undated snapshot catching up on her sleep. Sister Khloé snapped the pic, and by the looks of it, not even the flash could interrupt her much-deserved rest. You’re getting very sleepy …