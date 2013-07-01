Jessica Simpson Gives Birth, Paula Deen Parties, & More from the Weekend
Plus: See the cutest couple of the weekend
Sometimes the best weekends are a total snooze.
Here are five things you might have missed this weekend if you, too, were catching up on your zzz’s.:
5. All the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym
Oh, baby: In case beach season isn’t reason enough for some extra cardio, check out these star moms – paging Beyoncé, Kristin Cavallari and Jessica Alba! – showing off their sizzling post-baby bodies. Time to do some squats. See seven hot mamas!
4. Attention Little Monsters: Lady Gaga Is Back
Don’t let that little black dress fool you. In her first public apperance since a severe hip injury forced her to cancel the remainder of her “Born This Way Ball” tour, Mother Monster returned to the spotlight at Friday’s New York City Gay Pride Parade’s Kickoff Rally. Just two days after the Supreme Court’s historic DOMA ruling, the pop star delivered a heartfelt speech honoring her LGBT “fans and friends.” Check her out.
3. Why Paula Deen Took a Break to Celebrate
The past week hasn’t quite been as easy as pie for the struggling celebrity chef – but that didn’t stop her from marking son Jamie Deen’s 46th birthday on Saturday with a coconut cake recipe. Lost deals aside, she said she was “looking forward to some quality family time” and, we assume, some quality baked goods. See what’s cooking with Deen.
2. Sweet Dreams, Kim!
There are great weekends, and then there are equally satisfying me-kends, which call for some sweet, solo quality time. And that was just what the doctor ordered for new mom Kim Kardashian, who was caught in an undated snapshot catching up on her sleep. Sister Khloé snapped the pic, and by the looks of it, not even the flash could interrupt her much-deserved rest. You’re getting very sleepy …
Sunday brought a special delivery for the Fashion Star host, who welcomed her second child with fiancé Johnson – a boy, named Ace! The bundle of joy joins sister Maxwell Drew, who just turned 1 on May 1. Get all the details!