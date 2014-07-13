Jessica Simpson: Find Out Who Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Her Wedding!
The bride calls her wedding weekend "magical" – even if not everything was perfect
At any wedding, there’s always one factor that’s hard to predict: Will the flower girl and ring bearer really make it down the aisle?
So at their July 5th nuptials, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson breathed a huge sigh of relief when their 2-year-old daughter Maxwell proudly walked hand-in-hand with her cousin Bronx, Ashlee Simpson‘s 5-year-old son.
“I thought they were going to be shy, but they did a perfect job!” says the bride.
Adds Johnson: “Halfway down, Maxwell saw me and let out the biggest ‘Dad-dy!’ The whole place laughed.”
When the couple’s 1-year-old son Ace toddled down the aisle soon after, Johnson scooped up both his kids. “And I split my pants,” he says with a laugh.
“Eric completely split his pants!” Simpson confirms, giggling as well. “So after the ceremony, when everybody left, Eric was in his boxers and tux jacket. There’s always got to be something that happens!”