The bride calls her wedding weekend "magical" – even if not everything was perfect

Jessica Simpson: Find Out Who Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Her Wedding!

At any wedding, there’s always one factor that’s hard to predict: Will the flower girl and ring bearer really make it down the aisle?

So at their July 5th nuptials, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson breathed a huge sigh of relief when their 2-year-old daughter Maxwell proudly walked hand-in-hand with her cousin Bronx, Ashlee Simpson‘s 5-year-old son.

“I thought they were going to be shy, but they did a perfect job!” says the bride.

Adds Johnson: “Halfway down, Maxwell saw me and let out the biggest ‘Dad-dy!’ The whole place laughed.”

When the couple’s 1-year-old son Ace toddled down the aisle soon after, Johnson scooped up both his kids. “And I split my pants,” he says with a laugh.