10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill: white men do love bro-mances, plus more from Jessica Simpson, Ashton Kutcher and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"White men love bro-mances, man...God bless 'em. Hopefully they'll be happy together."
21 Jump Street costar Ice Cube, on the film's close-knit leading men Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, to PEOPLE

"I'm trying to be nice but I really kind of want to hit you across the face right now."
Fashionable mom-to-be Jessica Simpson, after a contestant dismissed her opinion on the new reality competition Fashion Star

"[Chris] texted me before we started shooting and said, 'It's called The Hunger Games, not The Eating Games!'"
The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth, whose fellow action star brother motivated him to drop 15 lbs. before filming, to PEOPLE

"Aside from having hair that looked like a water buffalo, the day I proposed was an exciting day."
The Bachelor's mane man Ben Flajnik, whose engagement to finalist Courtney Robertson is back on after a brief break, to PEOPLE

"Everything about Rio makes you want to dance. I'm just glad my brother isn't here, because he might do it, and that would not be cool."
Prince Harry, using brother Prince William as a running joke during his wild Jubilee tour

"She told me she wants me to deejay the delivery room. I told her I'll just deejay the baby shower."
Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, who also promised to celebrate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's pregnancy with "spray tan booths" and "pickles everywhere," to PEOPLE

"Today is the first time we welcome being walked all over!"
Felicity Huffman, accepting her and husband William H. Macy's Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

"Ugh, what a nightmare she is."
Maya Rudolph, ribbing Bridesmaids and Saturday Night Live pal Kristen Wiig, to PEOPLE

"Had my first son this morning… well, actually, my wife had him. I just caught him."
James Van Der Beek, who Tweeted the good news after the birth of his second child

"Jesus wanted [his look] back."
– A newly groomed Ashton Kutcher, adding that he actually enjoyed his former "homeless look," at a PaleyFest panel

By Christie Larusso