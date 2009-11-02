Jessica Simpson Calls Melrose Place 'Crap'

The singer says the CW is lucky her sister, Ashlee, brought the show good press

Guess Jessica Simpson isn’t a Melrose Place fan – at least not anymore!

After the recent news that her sister, Ashlee, had been cut from the CW drama, the singer blasted the show on her official Twitter page. “CW catching up on MP,” Simpson Tweeted on Sunday night. “Who writes this crap? i have had bad scripts to work with, but this? thank God my sister is amazing and got you some press.”

For her part, Simpson-Wentz was more measured when discussing her character’s fate.

“Having the chance to play Violet on Melrose Place has been a thrill,” she said in a statement. “Although I always knew her story would come to a final, insanely unpredictable end, playing a creepy, unstable character was something I always wanted to do, so I jumped at the chance. Thanks to the CW and the entire cast and crew of Melrose Place for allowing me this opportunity.”

In a recent poll, 67 percent of PEOPLE.com readers said they wouldn’t miss Simpson-Wentz on the TV show.