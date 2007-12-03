Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo's Late-Night PDA

The Dallas Cowboys had the weekend off – but quarterback Tony Romo still made plenty of passes.

Jessica Simpson and the NFL star flirted up a storm Saturday at Hollywood nightclub Teddy’s, as the two helped Simpson’s BFF, Cacee Cobb, celebrate her 30th birthday.

At first, the singer – wearing a form-fitting black dress and spike heels – and her new beau kept things low-key in a secluded booth. But as the night wore on, the two were spotted with their arms around each other. Then, after a few seconds of conversation, they leaned in for a kiss – right in the middle of the crowded club.

Also on hand for the bash were Cobb’s Scrubs-star boyfriend, Donald Faison, and Simpson’s mane man, Ken Paves.

Last month, Simpson and Romo, both 27, shared Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas. The Cowboys star has previously dated Carrie Underwood, Britney Spears and Sophia Bush.