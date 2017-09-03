Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Pack on the PDA at the US Open

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake displayed some PDA on their date to the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake packed on the PDA during their date at the U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Saturday.

As Roger Federer faced off against Feliciano Lopez, the 35-year-old actress and Timberlake, 36, shared kisses, laughs and cheers during the tennis match.

The Sinner star recently opened up about her life with husband Timberlake and their son Silas Randall, 2, for the cover story of Marie Claire‘s August issue, where she talked about how she and the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer make their marriage work.

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things,” Biel told the magazine. “Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

She also touched upon the fact that she and Timberlake share the experience of journeying from child actor to adult star . The actress famously starred in the hit TV show 7th Heaven back in her teen years while Timberlake appeared on programs such as the Mickey Mouse Club before rising to stardom as a young singer with the boy band ‘N SYNC.

“My Hollywood experience as a young person was never one of those True Hollywood stories where I was left alone to my own devices with no parental supervision,” she said. “There was always somebody with me.”

During the interview, Biel also opened up about what it has been like for the star to become a mother.