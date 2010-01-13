Jessica Biel & Emile Hirsch's Mountain-Climbing Expedition!

What a way to kick off 2010! A star-studded group of actors, musicians and activists band together on Jan. 7 to begin their ascent to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest peak at 19,340 feet, to raise awareness and funds for the global water crisis. Included in the Summit on the Summit expedition: actress Jessica Biel, Into the Wild star Emile Hirsch, the granddaughters of iconic ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau and Robert F. Kennedy, and Grammy-nominated musician Kenna, the Ethiopian-born founder of the initiative.