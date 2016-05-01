Jessica Alba Gets a Surprise 35th Birthday, Complete with Family, Friends and Beyoncé's Lemonade

Jessica Alba‘s 35th birthday party on Saturday night was a beautiful outdoor gathering at night, beneath strings of lights, full of friends and good music – and it looks like it was a surprise!

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin was a Snapchat spirit guide for the evening, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration on social media.

She captured the guest list (such as new parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Alba’s mom), the playlist (Drake and Beyoncé’s Lemonade), the decorations (courtesy of A Merry Riot), the menu (including envy-inducing little waffle sandwiches, courtesy of Soul Groove) and Alba’s birthday toast for all of her guests (with apparent shout-outs to her husband, Cash Warren, and kids).

“Were you surprised?” Atkin asked Alba in one Snapchat video.

“Yes!” Alba responded.

Atkin wasn’t the only one posting from the party. Teigen also shared a series of photos from the night on her Instagram.

Teigen showed up in Atkin’s Snapchats, too, as when she panned her camera up Teigen’s leather pants with the caption, “2 weeks ago she gave birth.”

“This is not normal,” Atkin told the camera. (Legend and Teigen, as is their wont, would also spend part of the night playing with the face-swap filter.)

Atkin also shared a Snapchat-worthy moment with the birthday girl herself, as the night seemed to wind down:

The two dueted on Salt-N-Pepa‘s ’90s classic “Shoop,” complete with flower crowns for each.