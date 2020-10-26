Jessica Alba Revealed Her Favorite Home, Fashion, and Fitness Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon

It’s no secret that Jessica Alba has impeccable taste in home decor and a fashionable wardrobe, and if you’ve ever wondered how to bring her enviable style into your own space, you’re in luck. The actress just released her Amazon wish list that’s filled with modern home decor, chic workwear, and stylish fitness finds for all to see, and we couldn’t be happier. The best part? You can add them to your virtual cart for as little as $13.
If you follow the star on Instagram and Youtube, then you know her home has a contemporary look, and unsurprisingly, the mom-of-three includes practical items on her wish list such as nonstick cookware and refillable glass spray bottles. Some of her recent YouTube videos and social media posts show her cooking tasty treats with her kids and her mom, which means these items are already being put to good use.
Aside from making her home a sophisticated yet family-friendly space, The Honest Company founder also has great taste in all things fashion and beauty. No matter if she’s spending time with her kids or making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, we typically see her wearing simple outfits with neutral tones, like jeans and a white button-down. If her effortlessly cool style inspires you, we’re happy to report that you can find affordable lookalikes on her dedicated Amazon page, and we’ve curated a list of items below that should be on your radar.
