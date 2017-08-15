As Jesse Williams continues to date Minka Kelly, his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee is claiming their two children are suffering emotional trauma at seeing his dating life

Jesse Williams Says He's 'Working Tirelessly' as a Father After Ex Blasts Dating Habits in Custody Battle

Jesse Williams is committed to maintaining his privacy amid a very public split and court battle.

A rep for the actor released a statement to PEOPLE Thursday regarding his ongoing custody dispute with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

“These are matters for the court to decide,” reads the statement. “Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision.”

The statement comes days after Williams, 35, was once again spotted out with Minka Kelly on Monday just as Drake-Lee claimed the two children she shares with her ex are suffering emotional trauma at seeing Williams with a string of different women.

Shortly after Williams and Kelly, 37, spent Saturday night together out at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, TMZ reports Drake-Lee took a drastic step in the exes’ negotiation over their two children — daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2 — requesting sole custody and further asking the court to restrict Williams introducing new girlfriends to the kids before any future relationships hit the six-month mark.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Drake-Lee additionally cited flare-ups of Williams’ temper, including an alleged death threat he made during a road rage incident, as another reason why she be the sole custodian of the children.

Her filing came two months after Williams filed for joint legal and physical custody of the two children in June. “I have repeatedly asked for more time with the children but Aryn, who insists that all of our communications be strictly through counsel which results in unnecessary delay and costs, has either ignored my requests or flatly refused without explanation,” Williams’ filing stated. “I am therefore requesting a Court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan … so that Aryn will no longer be the sole, unregulated gatekeeper of my custodial time with our children.”

Williams took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, cryptically tweeting, “Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

As for Williams and Kelly, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that the Grey’s Anatomy star is spending time with former Friday Night Lights star Kelly.

“They’re having a good time together,” added the source of the pair, who have been working on a video game together.

In July, the duo were spotted leaving a movie theater together in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood.

The relationship news came three months after Williams officially split from Drake-Lee. Williams addressed the split — and rumors of infidelity — in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, a visual accompaniment to the rapper’s new album, which was released Monday, according to E! News.

Without mentioning his ex by name, Williams subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the split was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Most recently, Kelly sparked romance rumors last fall after being spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Wilmer Valderrama, to whom she was briefly linked in 2012.

Kelly, however, has maintained the two never actually dated in the past.

Ultimately, the actress acknowledged media scrutiny of her personal life is par for the course.

“I think it comes with the territory,” she told Power 106 last September. “It’s a small price to pay for the extraordinary life that I live.”