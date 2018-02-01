Matchmaker: Brandon Jennings

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star talked about meeting Thompson on the show’s 10-year anniversary special. “I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that’s how [we met],” she shared. “Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]’s, was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.”

The Cavaliers player thanked the matchmaker and fellow athlete when he and Kardashian announced that they are expecting. “Btw, shoutout the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G,” he commented on his love’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram.