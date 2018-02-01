11 Times Celebs Played Matchmaker

These are the stars you need to befriend if you want to fall in love with someone like, say, Joe Manganiello

Alison Schwartz and Lydia Price
May 24, 2018 02:58 PM
<p><b>Matchmaker:</b>&nbsp;Hailee Steinfeld</p> <p>After Steinfeld worked with Jonas&#8217; band DNCE on their 2015 track &#8220;Rock Bottom,&#8221; the&nbsp;<i>Game of Thrones</i>&nbsp;star reached out to her close friend for details on the singer.&nbsp;&#8220;I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, &#8216;So tell me about Joe,&#8217; and I was like, &#8216;Go for it,'&#8221; Steinfeld <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/910652/how-hailee-steinfeld-played-matchmaker-for-sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas?cmpid=emn-020118-enewsletter-button-latest-9">shared on Nova 96.9</a>. Turner took the actress&#8217; advice, and announced her <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/joe-jonas-sophie-turner-engaged/">engagement</a> to the frontman in&nbsp;October&nbsp;2017.&nbsp;&#8220;I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And yeah, I&#8217;m like freaking out about it!&#8221; Steinfeld said.&nbsp;</p>
SOPHIE & JOE

Matchmaker: Hailee Steinfeld

After Steinfeld worked with Jonas’ band DNCE on their 2015 track “Rock Bottom,” the Game of Thrones star reached out to her close friend for details on the singer. “I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it,'” Steinfeld shared on Nova 96.9. Turner took the actress’ advice, and announced her engagement to the frontman in October 2017. “I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And yeah, I’m like freaking out about it!” Steinfeld said. 

<p><b>Matchmaker:&nbsp;</b>Brandon Jennings&nbsp;</p> <p>The&nbsp;<i>Keeping Up with the Kardashian</i>&nbsp;star talked about meeting&nbsp;Thompson on the show&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-talks-near-miscarriage-keeping-up-10th-anniversary/">10-year anniversary special</a>.&nbsp;&#8220;I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that&#8217;s how [we met],&#8221; she shared. &#8220;Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]&#8217;s, was like, &#8216;You&#8217;re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.&#8217; I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn&#8217;t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.&#8221;</p> <p>The Cavaliers player thanked the matchmaker and fellow athlete when he and Kardashian announced that they are expecting. &#8220;Btw, shoutout the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G,&#8221; he commented on his love&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/babies/khloe-kardashian-confirms-pregnancy-tristan-thompson/">pregnancy announcement</a> on Instagram.&nbsp;</p>
KHLOÉ & TRISTAN 

Matchmaker: Brandon Jennings 

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star talked about meeting Thompson on the show’s 10-year anniversary special. “I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that’s how [we met],” she shared. “Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]’s, was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.”

The Cavaliers player thanked the matchmaker and fellow athlete when he and Kardashian announced that they are expecting. “Btw, shoutout the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G,” he commented on his love’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram. 

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b>&nbsp;Possibly Misha Nonoo&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;We were introduced by a mutual friend,&#8221; Prince Harry revealed during the couple&#8217;s joint engagement interview. &#8220;It was definitely a set-up &mdash; it was a blind date.&#8221;&nbsp;Although they have declined to confirm the friend&#8217;s identity in order to &#8220;protect her privacy,&#8221; it&#8217;s long been speculated that designer<a href="https://people.com/royals/mystery-matchmaker-behind-prince-harry-and-meghan-markles-blind-date/"> Misha Nonoo is the mystery connection</a>. Nonoo&#8217;s ex-husband&nbsp;Alexander Giles once worked&nbsp;with Harry&#8217;s cousin, Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, the designer met&nbsp;Markle several years ago when they were seated next to one another at a lunch. &#8220;I love her to death,&#8221; Nonoo told the&nbsp;<i>Evening Standard&nbsp;</i>of the soon-to-be royal. &#8220;She is the coolest girl in the world. She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her.&#8221;</p>
HARRY & MEGHAN 

Matchmaker: Possibly Misha Nonoo 

“We were introduced by a mutual friend,” Prince Harry revealed during the couple’s joint engagement interview. “It was definitely a set-up — it was a blind date.” Although they have declined to confirm the friend’s identity in order to “protect her privacy,” it’s long been speculated that designer Misha Nonoo is the mystery connection. Nonoo’s ex-husband Alexander Giles once worked with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. Meanwhile, the designer met Markle several years ago when they were seated next to one another at a lunch. “I love her to death,” Nonoo told the Evening Standard of the soon-to-be royal. “She is the coolest girl in the world. She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her.”

<p><strong>Matchmaker:</strong> Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-trainor/">Meghan Trainor </a>has Moretz to thank for her new romance with Daryl Sabara, who&#8217;s best known for his role in the <em>Spy Kids</em> film franchise. &#8220;I asked every person I met since day one, &#8216;Find me a boyfriend!&#8217; Like, especially new friends too,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/meghan-trainor-boyfriend-daryl-sabara-introduced-by-chloe-grace-moretz/">the &#8220;Better&#8221; songstress tells Chelsea Handler</a> on her eponymous Netflix show. &#8220;Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, &#8216;You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'&#8221; Trainor recalled. &#8220;And she&#8217;s like, &#8216;I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.&#8217; I was like, &#8216;<em>Daryl</em>? Okay.'&#8221;</p>
MEGHAN & DARYL

Matchmaker: Chloë Grace Moretz

Meghan Trainor has Moretz to thank for her new romance with Daryl Sabara, who’s best known for his role in the Spy Kids film franchise. “I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” the “Better” songstress tells Chelsea Handler on her eponymous Netflix show. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever,'” Trainor recalled. “And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.’ I was like, ‘Daryl? Okay.'”

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b> Jesse Tyler Ferguson<br />Yet another reason we&#8217;d like to brunch with Ferguson: He helped introduce <a href="/tag/sofia-vergara/">Vergara</a> to fiancé Joe Manganiello after her split from Nick Loeb. &#8220;The day that I sent the press release [announcing the breakup], Joe immediately contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson, like, &#8216;Please, please, please tell her I want her number.&#8217; And I&#8217;m like, &#8216;Jesse, no, he&#8217;s too handsome,'&#8221; <a href="https://www.people.com/article/sofia-vergara-considering-kids-with-joe-manganiello">Vergara recalled</a>. &#8220;Then, after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I&#8217;m like, &#8216;Okay, give him my number.&#8217; I&#8217;m thinking, I&#8217;m in New Orleans shooting, and he&#8217;s in L.A. Nothing&#8217;s going to happen. But we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then we&#8217;ve been inseparable.&#8221;</p>
SOFIA & JOE

Matchmaker: Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Yet another reason we’d like to brunch with Ferguson: He helped introduce Vergara to fiancé Joe Manganiello after her split from Nick Loeb. “The day that I sent the press release [announcing the breakup], Joe immediately contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson, like, ‘Please, please, please tell her I want her number.’ And I’m like, ‘Jesse, no, he’s too handsome,'” Vergara recalled. “Then, after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I’m like, ‘Okay, give him my number.’ I’m thinking, I’m in New Orleans shooting, and he’s in L.A. Nothing’s going to happen. But we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then we’ve been inseparable.”

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b> <a href="/tag/robertdowneyjr/">Robert Downey Jr.</a><br />It was your pretty standard Hawaiian vacation: Just <a href="/tag/jennifer-aniston/">Aniston</a> and a couple of close pals – you know, people like <a href="/tag/courteney-cox/">Courteney Cox</a> – in Kauai. Downey, who was in town shooting 2008&#8217;s <em>Tropic Thunder</em>, brought Theroux along when he met up with them for dinner. &#8220;I remember thinking, &#8216;Isn&#8217;t he hot?'&#8221; <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2015/01/06/jennifer-aniston-february-2015-instyle">said Aniston</a>, who eventually romanced her fiancé when they reconnected filming 2012&#8217;s <em>Wanderlust</em>.</p>
JENNIFER & JUSTIN

Matchmaker: Robert Downey Jr.
It was your pretty standard Hawaiian vacation: Just Aniston and a couple of close pals – you know, people like Courteney Cox – in Kauai. Downey, who was in town shooting 2008’s Tropic Thunder, brought Theroux along when he met up with them for dinner. “I remember thinking, ‘Isn’t he hot?'” said Aniston, who eventually romanced her fiancé when they reconnected filming 2012’s Wanderlust.

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b> <a href="/tag/nicole-richie/">Nicole Richie</a><br />&#8220;I&#8217;m going to take responsibility for everything!&#8221; <a href="https://www.people.com/article/nicole-richie-set-up-cameron-diaz-benji-madden">said Richie</a> of playing matchmaker between <a href="/tag/cameron-diaz/">Diaz</a> and husband Madden (the twin brother of her husband, <a href="/tag/joel-madden/">Joel Madden</a>). &#8220;I am a devoted sister-in-law.&#8221; Yes, family dinner envy is officially a real thing.</p>
CAMERON & BENJI

Matchmaker: Nicole Richie
“I’m going to take responsibility for everything!” said Richie of playing matchmaker between Diaz and husband Madden (the twin brother of her husband, Joel Madden). “I am a devoted sister-in-law.” Yes, family dinner envy is officially a real thing.

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b> <a href="/tag/anne-hathaway/">Anne Hathaway</a><br />If you remember correctly, <a href="/tag/anne-hathaway/">Hathaway</a> gave her newly acquired Paris wardrobe to <a href="/tag/emily-blunt/">Blunt</a> at the end of 2006&#8217;s <em>The Devil Wears Prada</em>. Even better: <a href="http://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/201208108940/felicity-blunt-weds-stanley-tucci/">Hathaway then introduced her</a> to <a href="/tag/john-krasinski/">Krasinski</a>, whom she <a href="/people/article/0,,20401056,00.html">married in 2010</a>.</p>
EMILY & JOHN

Matchmaker: Anne Hathaway
If you remember correctly, Hathaway gave her newly acquired Paris wardrobe to Blunt at the end of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. Even better: Hathaway then introduced her to Krasinski, whom she married in 2010.

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b> Ed Helms<br />We wouldn&#8217;t necessarily call Helms a modern-day cupid, but this is a decent start: While running lines in de Rossi&#8217;s trailer on the set of <em>Arrested Development</em>, <a href="/tag/ellen-degeneres/">DeGeneres</a> was on their TV. &#8220;This was before you guys were an item,&#8221; Helms <a href="http://www.advocate.com/news/daily-news/2010/03/11/ed-helms-set-portia-and-ellen">recalled to the now-married DeGeneres</a>. &#8220;She said, &#8216;Man, I am so into her.&#8217; Cut to two months later, and you guys were a thing. I take full credit because I didn&#8217;t talk her out of it.&#8221; Makes sense.</p>
ELLEN & PORTIA

Matchmaker: Ed Helms
We wouldn’t necessarily call Helms a modern-day cupid, but this is a decent start: While running lines in de Rossi’s trailer on the set of Arrested Development, DeGeneres was on their TV. “This was before you guys were an item,” Helms recalled to the now-married DeGeneres. “She said, ‘Man, I am so into her.’ Cut to two months later, and you guys were a thing. I take full credit because I didn’t talk her out of it.” Makes sense.

<p><b>Matchmaker:&nbsp;</b>Kristen Bell&nbsp;</p> <p>Jaime King <a href="http://www.eonline.com/news/824772/jaime-king-recalls-her-first-celebrity-crush-red-carpet-dress-and-more">revealed to <i>E! News</i></a> that a persistent Bell is responsible for her marriage to Kyle Newman. King said she first saw Newman on the set of&nbsp;<i>Fanboys</i>, which he directed and starred Bell. &#8220;I didn&#8217;t know [Kristen Bell] at all but she kept calling me in my hotel room and&nbsp;I was very confused,&nbsp;because&nbsp;I was like, &#8216;She&#8217;s really friendly, she&#8217;s a really nice girl, but&nbsp;I don&#8217;t know her at all and she keeps inviting me to hang out,&#8217; &#8221; King explained. As it turns out, Bell had ulterior motives for trying to set up girl time: &#8220;She was trying [to get us together.] She knew the whole time that we were supposed to be together.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
JAIME & KYLE

Matchmaker: Kristen Bell 

Jaime King revealed to E! News that a persistent Bell is responsible for her marriage to Kyle Newman. King said she first saw Newman on the set of Fanboys, which he directed and starred Bell. “I didn’t know [Kristen Bell] at all but she kept calling me in my hotel room and I was very confused, because I was like, ‘She’s really friendly, she’s a really nice girl, but I don’t know her at all and she keeps inviting me to hang out,’ ” King explained. As it turns out, Bell had ulterior motives for trying to set up girl time: “She was trying [to get us together.] She knew the whole time that we were supposed to be together.” 

<p><b>Matchmaker:</b>&nbsp;Dominic&nbsp;Cooper</p> <p><i>Late Late Show&nbsp;</i>host James Corden was introduced to his now-wife Julia Carey by his former roommate. Cooper and Corden had gotten<i>&nbsp;very&nbsp;</i>close when they shared a home &mdash; which happened to have only one bed &mdash; so it&#8217;s no wonder the actor was able to help his friend make a love connection. &#8220;We&#8217;d often wake up curled next to each other,&#8221; Cooper told the<i>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.standard.co.uk/showbiz/celebrity-news/dominic-cooper-talks-sharing-a-bed-with-james-corden-and-why-he-is-a-feminist-a3351341.html">Evening Standard&nbsp;</a></i>about living&nbsp;with Corden. Cooper is now godfather to Corden and Carey&#8217;s 5-year-old son Max.&nbsp;</p>
JAMES & JULIA 

Matchmaker: Dominic Cooper

Late Late Show host James Corden was introduced to his now-wife Julia Carey by his former roommate. Cooper and Corden had gotten very close when they shared a home — which happened to have only one bed — so it’s no wonder the actor was able to help his friend make a love connection. “We’d often wake up curled next to each other,” Cooper told the Evening Standard about living with Corden. Cooper is now godfather to Corden and Carey’s 5-year-old son Max. 

