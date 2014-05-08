Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Leah Remini and More Pay Tribute to Their Loving Mothers (Photos)

In the Internet age, Mother’s Day doesn’t just mean a phone call and flowers. A commemorative Facebook photo is how to really show your mom you care – even in Hollywood.

Stars are thanking the women who raised them with loving messages and adorable pictures. PEOPLE picked our four favorite maternal tributes celebrities shared on Facebook, from the sassy to the simply adorable.

Scandal‘s Darby Stanchfield clearly gets it from her mama, as this vintage glamour shot demonstrates. See little Darby wandering into the frame? She was born to be on camera. “Show your love for mom with a good #photobomb #HappyMothersDay #ILoveYouMama,” she captioned the snapshot.

Leah Remini also made Facebook fans do a double-take with her photo, which shows the former King of Queens actress (and soon-to-be reality star) working the same head tilt and hand-on-hip pose as her beautiful mom, Vicki. “Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Vicki! xo Leah,” she wrote simply.

Is Jesse Tyler Ferguson a mama’s boy? Sure looks like it from this cute photo of the Modern Family funnyman and husband Justin Mikita – both dapper in tuxes – sandwiching his mom Anne. “Happy Mother’s Day to this stunning woman,” he posted. “I don’t know where I’d be without her! Love you Mom.”

Finally, Rachel Zoe proved her good sense of style is definitely genetic, hugging mother Leslie close in a photo while both rock bold lips and black ensembles. As the celebrity stylist put it, “#HappyMothersDay to the woman who taught me how to live a life filled with glamour.”