Jesse Csincsak & Ann Lueders Building a Big Family Right Away

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor contestants have adopted two dogs and already chosen their son-to-be's name

Why wait?

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders, former contestants on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, aren’t expecting their first child until the winter. But they tell PEOPLE they’ve already picked out a name, Noah, and have doubled the size of their family in the meantime by adopting two Siberian husky puppies.

“We thought, ‘Hey, let’s just take the hit all at once,’ ” says Csincsak, 28, a pro snowboarder who won the fourth season of The Bachelorette (though his relationship with DeAnna Pappas didn’t last). “So, you get all the puking, vomiting and peeing on the carpet out of the way all at once, and then buy new furniture, all at once!”

The couple first met last year on a cruise for former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. Then, this spring, Lueders, 28, who was on Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor, found out she was pregnant.

“It was exactly what we wanted to happen,” she says. “It wasn’t a reaction of, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?’ It was great news to us.”

After learning they were having a boy, they chose Noah for a name. “I wanted something that I didn’t hear every day,” Csincsak says, “but I wanted something that, 20 years from now, will still have a ring to it. And I just feel like Noah will.”

The couple, who officially got engaged Aug. 6, are now looking forward to Noah’s arrival – which will also be good news for Jesse’s personal-hygiene habits.