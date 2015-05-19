Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares Growing Baby Bump Pic
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s baby bump is beginning to show and the mom-to-be posted a pic on Instagram to show off her little bun in the oven.
“16 weeks 1 day,” she captioned the pic of “Baby Seewald.”
Jessa, 22, and husband Ben, 19, who got married in Arkansas in November, are expecting their first child.
“We are so excited,” Jessa told PEOPLE in April. “The due date is November first, our wedding anniversary.”
The newlywed is following in the footsteps of her older sister Jill Dillard, who documented her growing baby bump on social media before giving birth to son Israel David in April after a 70-hour labor.
Jessa, who stars on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting (airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET) with her family, also celebrated another landmark over the weekend – her husband, Ben, graduated from college.