Inside PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle's Simply Glamorous Hamptons Wedding

PEOPLE’s own Jess Cagle is married!

On Saturday, PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief wed TV writer/producer Matt Whitney in front of about 120 guests at the Bridgehampton Club in Bridgehampton, New York.

Matt Whitney (left) and Jess Cagle Photograph by Sara Luckey

Among the couples in attendance were Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric and John Molner, Lara Spencer and Rick McVey as well as Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, who hosted the festivities with their daughters Elliott and Harper. Wentworth also made the cake and arranged the flowers.

Photograph by Sara Luckey

Other guests included Andy Cohen, Judith Light, Abigail Spencer, Kathy Najimy and Joel Schumacher, as well as playwright/screenwriter Tony Kushner with husband Mark Harris.

Sara Luckey

Both grooms had lots of family on hand, including Whitney’s parents, Miriam and Mason Whitney, from Denver, Colorado, and Cagle’s mom, Cleta Cagle Bradley, from Lubbock, Texas.

Photograph by Sara Luckey

The ceremony was officiated by ABC executive Kevin Brockman. Najimy, a close friend of Cagle, and Amanda Armstrong, a close friend of Whitney’s, spoke at the wedding.

Photograph by Sara Luckey

“It feels so magnificent to walk into a tent full of loved ones who’ve shared your journey through life,” says Cagle. “The best part was the fried chicken. No wait, the best part was marrying Matt! And then the fried chicken. And my friend Ali’s homemade chocolate wedding cake. Anyway, it was perfect.”

Several attendees documented the festivities on social media.

Photograph by Sara Luckey

“Congrats #JessandMatt #weddingweekend,” Vergara captioned a photo of the outdoor ceremony on Instagram.

Photograph by Sara Luckey

Sharing a photo of Manganiello and Hammer, the actress pointed out that she and Chambers were two “lucky” ladies.

“Cafe con leche,” she quipped.

Chambers posted a group photo from the nuptials, captioning it: “We came for the love. And the light.”

“But mostly, we came for the love. And the [dessert] (in that order),” she continued in a follow-up post. “Love you, #MattandJess. Happy wedding weekend, you soulmates.”

Cagle and Whitney got engaged in Hawaii in March 2017.