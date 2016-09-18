Jerry O'Connell Supports Corey Feldman After Today Show Performance: 'Proud of You'

Jerry O’Connell is standing by his costar Corey Feldman.

Feldman made headlines after performing a song from his new album on the Today show on Friday morning. The backlash he received was overwhelming for Feldman, and he sobbed while talking about his critics in a since-deleted Facebook Live video. But Feldman can be certain that he has the support of his Stand By Me costar Jerry O’Connell.

“Proud of you @Corey_Feldman,” O’Connell, 42, wrote in a tweet posted on Friday with a link to the performance.

Corey Feldman and Jerry O'Connell in 2011 John M. Heller/Getty

On the show, the ’80s teen heartthrob performed a song from his fifth album Angelic 2 the Core, which he said is a “good versus evil, heaven versus hell”-themed record. The former Goonies star donned an all-black, hooded ensemble, and gave a now-viral performance.

In the Facebook Live video, Feldman, 45, tearfully expressed the pain he felt after receiving so much criticism.

“We can’t get out of bed right now,” he said. “We’re petrified to even go out … And I’m sorry, but we just wanted the world to know, like, we’re really freaked out over this and it’s really not fair.”

He also addressed bullying as a serious issue for both private and public figures.

“Public shaming should not be accepted, no matter who you are,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re a celebrity or not. We deserve love and we deserve, like, normal life … It’s not okay, it’s not acceptable to call us freaks, weirdos, losers, whatever.”