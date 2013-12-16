The couple manages to get all nine family members, including their twin daughters, two cats and three dogs, to pose

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Holiday Card Is Going to the Dogs

Wonder how many takes Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell‘s family photo required?

In a week that saw a holiday homage to awkward family photos – from Kelly Clarkson‘s kooky Christmas card to Mena Suvari’s purr-fect picture – the actors went a bit more old-school (and comfortable) with their card.

“Happy Holidays from all nine of us!!” Romijn, 40, wrote alongside a Twitter pic of her big family, all of whom – from the couple’s twin girls Dolly and Charlie to their three dogs and two cats – were clad in bright green Christmas pajamas decorated with snowmen and pine trees.

Romijn and O’Connell, 39, have much to celebrate this holiday season, as their daughters turn five on December 28, which will likely prompt the twins’ first-ever birthday party now that they’re getting older.