Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Bike Through L.A., Plus Lucy Hale, Michael Keaton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
April 16, 2020 02:54 PM

1 of 96

Need for Speed

BACKGRID

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

In the Bag

The Image Direct

Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A. 

3 of 96

Jog It Out

SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Capped Off

MEGA

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday. 

Advertisement

5 of 96

Fur Real

SplashNews.com

Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves. 

6 of 96

Run with It

The Image Direct

A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Second Coat

The Image Direct

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

The Sweet Life

BACKGRID

John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 96

Play Ball

The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Look of Love

SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Walk and Wave

Gotham/GC Images

Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Stay in Step

SplashNews.com

Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Sing Thing

MediaPunch

Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Color Rush

SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Helping Hand

IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Fur Family Outing

BACKGRID

Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Morning Routine

The Image Direct

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Juice Boost

BACKGRID

Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Fashion Statement

The Image Direct

Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Safety First

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

So in Step

BACKGRID

Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form hike up the street in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday to get some sun and exercise.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Ride Along

Backgrid

Michelle Rodriguez gets some fresh air by bike on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Double Dog

The Image Direct

Kelly Osbourne cradles her dogs while heading out for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Keeping Her Cool

The Image Direct

Also out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Kristen Wiig, who makes her way to a grocery store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Fueling Up

BACKGRID

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund stop by a Starbucks drive-through for a pick-me-up on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Safe Strolling

BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson maintains safe social distance from a friend (not pictured) while on a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Pattern Play

The Image Direct

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid step out wearing brightly patterned tops in London on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Posted Up

Dre Krist/startraksphoto.com

Jessie James Decker shows off a romper from her store Kittenish while waiting for her mailman in Nashville on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Pet Parenting

Chris Wolf CS/Star Max/GC Images

Lucy Hale follows the CDC’s recommendation to wear a cloth face mask to walk her dog on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

In the Hoodie

Backgrid

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet enjoy a Monday stroll with their dog in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Rainbow Wave

The Image Direct

Andy Cohen stays covered up in style on Monday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

One Step at a Time

The Image Direct

Eric McCormack rolls along with his pooch on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Quarantine Couple

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas take an Easter Sunday stroll with their dogs in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Welcome to the Family

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber heads out to reportedly pick up a new puppy to foster on Saturday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Big Wheels

The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger cruises through L.A. on Saturday bundled up in a blue coat and black slacks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Let's Hear It!

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman cheers on COVID-19 healthcare workers on her balcony in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96