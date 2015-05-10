The actor faces backlash in April after he joked about Johnasson's character being a "slut"

Despite having some harsh words towards costar Scarlett Johansson‘s The Avengers: Age of Ultron character, Black Widow, Jeremy Renner definitely has love for the actress.

Sharing a red carpet pic with the 30-year-old, Renner Tweeted “Happy FIRST Mother’s Day to you! What a beautiful blessing for you and your girl #sweetscarlet #mothersday.”

Johansson welcomed her first child, daughter Rose Dorothy, with Romain Dauriac in September 2014.

In April, Renner made headlines when he made a self-described “tasteless joke” about Black Widow during an interview with Digital Spy, calling the comic book character a “slut” for not ending up with his character, Hawkeye, at the end of The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Costar Chris Evans, 33, who plays Captain America, then chimed in, calling the character “a complete whore,” who “flirts with everybody.”

Both actors immediately apologized after the interview surfaced online, with Renner saying it “was not meant in a serious way.”

Two weeks later, Renner, touched on the interview again during an appearance on Conan.